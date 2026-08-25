Indian Navy To Commission Second Indigenous Diving Support Vessel Nipun At Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard |

Mumbai: The Indian Navy will commission the second diving support vessel (DSV) of the Nistar-Class, Nipun, on Aug 31 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The induction of the specialised vessel is said to mark an important addition to the Navy’s deep-sea diving and underwater support capabilities and herald the beginning of a new chapter in the ship’s journey from construction to operational service.

Built by Hindustan Shipyard

The vessel has been indigenously designed and constructed by Vishakhapatnam-based Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and represents a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence shipbuilding. The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy on Jul 30, following completion of an extensive programme of outfitting and trials.

According to the Indian Navy, Nipun is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. It is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities to provide sustained support to divers operating in demanding sea conditions. It will also augment the Indian Navy’s capability to support submarine rescue operations.

Advanced systems onboard

The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable Nipun to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface.

The forthcoming commissioning of Nipun will further strengthen the Indian Navy’s ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India’s maritime areas of interest. The induction of this indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capability of the country’s shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy’s operational requirements.

Crest reflects endurance

Nipun’s crest embodies the ship’s primary role as a DSV and symbolises the courage, endurance and professional excellence associated with deep-sea diving. The whale, renowned for its ability to dive to great depths and remain submerged for extended periods, signifies endurance, longevity, and sustained operations in the ocean's depths. It aptly represents the ship’s capability to support prolonged diving operations in the challenging deep-sea environment, according to the Indian Navy.

The modern diving helmet represents the diver at the core of the ship’s mission and signifies the vessel's advanced diving systems and life-support capabilities. It reflects the ship’s role in enabling divers to operate safely and effectively at great depths. Together, the whale and the diving helmet portray Nipun as a platform dedicated to taking the diver into the depths, sustaining him there and bringing him back safely, while exemplifying the ship’s ethos of skill, endurance and professionalism.

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