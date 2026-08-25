Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station Transformed Into Kerala With Vibrant Pookalam Ahead Of Thiru Onam; Take A Look!

Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station Gets Transformed Into Kerala With Vibrant Pookalam Ahead Of Thiru Onam |

Malayalis across the country are observing the 10-day Onam festival with regional fervour. On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, people are observing the ninth day of Onam, Uthradam, also known as Uthradam Nakshatra. It is considered an important day in the Onam celebrations. It falls on the day before Thiru Onam and is traditionally associated with final preparations for the festival. Families clean and decorate their homes, purchase fresh clothes and prepare traditional delicacies as they get ready to celebrate Onam.

Ahead of Thiru Onam, the 10th and final day of the harvest festival, Mumbai's Andheri Metro Station has transformed into Kerala with a vibrant Pookalam.

Mumbai's Andheri Metro Station transforms into Kerala

Ahead of Thiru Onam, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Andheri Metro Station transformed into Kerala. The station is among the busiest Metro stations in Mumbai, with more than one lakh commuters passing through it every day.

The station was seen featuring a floral installation by the Malayali community and was surrounded by traditional brass oil lamps (nilavilakku). The Pookalam was created by Malayalis Samaj with the aim of offering thousands of Mumbaikars and visitors an opportunity to witness one of Kerala's most cherished cultural traditions, especially for Keralites living away from their home state.

The floral installation is called Pookalam. It is an intricate floral carpet or rangoli made on the floor using fresh flowers.

What is Pookalam?

Pookalam, created with fresh flowers during the 10-day Onam celebrations, is much more than a decorative floral arrangement. It represents Kerala's cultural heritage, community spirit, harmony and the collective joy associated with Onam.

About Uthradam

Uthradam, also known as Uthradam Nakshatra, is celebrated on the 9th day of harvest festival. It is considered an important day in the Onam celebrations. It falls on the day before Thiru Onam and is traditionally associated with final preparations for the festival. Families clean and decorate their homes, purchase fresh clothes and prepare traditional delicacies as they get ready to celebrate Onam.