Indian Navy ships will remain open to students, public on July 26-27

On July 26, ships will be open exclusively for school children while general public is welcome on July 27, between 9 am and 3 pm. Free entry will be permitted from Tiger Gate near Ballard Estate.

MUMBAI: As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, a few frontline Indian Naval ships will remain open to school children and general public at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

On July 26, ships will be open exclusively for school children while general public is welcome on July 27, between 9 am and 3 pm. Free entry will be permitted from Tiger Gate near Ballard Estate.

Visitors are requested to abide by security procedures at the Naval Dockyard and are advised not to bring mobile phones, cameras and handbags for security reasons. Visitors are further requested to carry government issued photo identity proof.

