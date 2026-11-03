Indian Navy Kills Two Birds With One Stone: Deploys INS Kolkata To Save Iranian Vessel From Somali Pirates & Debunks Pakistani Disinformation Tactics On September Collision |

Mumbai: The Indian Navy dismantled months of Pakistan’s hostile information operations through an anti-piracy operation near Somalia, liberating a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and securing the safe release of all Iranian crew members aboard. The Indian Navy deployed Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kolkata for the mission, which was wrongfully claimed by Pakistani open-source intelligence (OSINT) network to have sustained damage during the mid-sea collision with a Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) in September.

Indian Navy Liberates Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel In 48-Hour Operation

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy announced that it successfully executed a high-stakes anti-piracy operation nearly 3,000 km off the coast of Mumbai, after an Iranian fishing vessel Azini was seized by an armed Somali pirate syndicate off the Horn of Africa. After carrying out a 48hr-long operation, the Indian Navy liberated the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and secured the safe release of all 17 Iranian crew members aboard.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy identified an immediate risk that pirates intended to convert Azini into a heavily armed mother ship to launch deep-sea attacks against international commercial shipping lanes. The Navy deployed a warship along with a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to locate the vessel. Both platforms tracked the vessel and contained its movement to prevent it from escaping.

IAF C-17 Aircraft And MARCOS Commandos Participate In Rescue Mission

The operation demonstrated seamless inter-service coordination with an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft conducting a precision high-altitude air-drop, inserting elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) directly into the operational theatre. The MARCOS executed a swift tactical intervention, overcame the pirate threat, and safely released all 20 crew members.

While the MoD did not reveal the vessel's name, sources told The Free Press Journal that the Navy deployed INS Kolkata – a destroyer-category warship – for the anti-piracy mission, adding significant strategic weight to the operation. This was the same vessel that was involved in a collision with PNS Hunain – a corvette-category ship – in international waters in the North Arabian Sea around September 15.

India And Pakistan Offer Conflicting Accounts Of Naval Collision

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, had said that “PNS Hunain conducted itself in an unacceptable and unprofessional manner at sea that resulted in collision when INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment.” Notably, Pakistan’s Foreign Office claimed the collision resulted from aggressive maneuvers by the Indian Navy in close proximity to PNS Hunain.

While the MEA said that the incident did not cause any major damage, Pakistani OSINT networks and state-aligned social media handles aggressively pushed claims that the Indian destroyer had sustained catastrophic structural damage. Fabricated reports asserted that INS Kolkata suffered critical hull breaches, a completely destroyed bow-mounted sonar array and over $35 million in structural loss, alleging the vessel was permanently sidelined in drydock.

However, the destroyer’s flawless, high-speed deployment off the North Eastern coast of Somalia served as an undeniable visual and operational refutation of those claims. Demonstrating peak combat readiness and full sonar capabilities, INS Kolkata spearheaded a multi-domain rescue mission requiring precision maneuvers far beyond standard coastal patrols.

By deploying capital surface combatants like INS Kolkata to safeguard international waters, New Delhi underscored both its operational capacity and its resolve against regional piracy and disinformation campaigns alike. “The successful operation is a testament to the Indian Navy’s high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through seamless inter-service coordination. It also underscores India’s unwavering commitment to remaining First Responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region,” the MoD said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for executing a meticulously coordinated 48hr long operation. “Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region. India continues to stand resolute in ensuring safe seas and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region,” he said.

Following the operation, the Iranian embassy in India expressed gratitude to the Indian government, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. “We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India’s strong commitment to its role in saving lives beyond borders. This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India,” the embassy said in an official statement.

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