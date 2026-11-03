Bombay Catholic Sabha, SP MLA Rais Shaikh Back Dia Mirza Amid Row Over BMC's Deleted Diwali Awareness Video |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to remove an environmental awareness video featuring actor Dia Mirza has triggered a political controversy, with the Bombay Catholic Sabha and Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh condemning the trolling of the actor, while BJP leaders have accused her of hurting Hindu sentiments.

BJP Leaders Object To Dia Mirza's Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal

The controversy erupted after Mirza appealed to citizens to celebrate an environmentally friendly Diwali and protect the city's environment. Several BJP leaders objected to her participation in the civic body's campaign, questioning her credentials to speak about Hindu festivals and accusing her of being anti-Hindu and anti-Hindutva.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde argued that Hindus did not need Mirza to teach them how to celebrate their festival. Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane questioned why the actor advocated an environmentally friendly Diwali but did not make similar appeals during Eid, Muharram and Bakri Eid. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also maintained that firecrackers were integral to Diwali celebrations and that Mirza's appeal had hurt Hindu sentiments.

BJP Leaders Question Alleged Selective Environmental Activism

Some BJP leaders also cited her previous public positions on political and environmental issues to question her participation in the campaign. Their objections centred on allegations of selective environmental activism and the argument that restrictions on firecrackers should not disproportionately target Hindu religious celebrations.

However, the BMC's campaign was part of a public awareness initiative following Bombay High Court directions to educate citizens about the harmful effects of firecrackers and noise pollution. Other personalities, including actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, also featured in the campaign. Their videos were not removed.

Bombay High Court Questions BMC's Decision To Remove Dia Mirza Video

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reprimanded BJP leaders for objecting to Mirza's participation, observing that India was a secular country and questioning the objections to an individual's participation in a festival on religious grounds. The court also questioned the civic body's decision to remove the video.

In an press release issued on Tuesday, the Bombay Catholic Sabha expressed solidarity with Mirza and condemned the unwarranted remarks against her and the subsequent deletion of her video.

Sabha Spokesperson Questions BMC's Priorities Amid Civic Problems

"The BMC has misplaced priorities and must take care of so many burning issues facing the city, like pollution, potholes and water problems, to name a few," said Dolphy D'Souza, spokesperson for the Sabha.

Stressing that bigotry had no place in a secular country, the organisation called for breaking the culture of silence and speaking out against elements promoting hatred. It apologised to Mirza for the treatment meted out to her and thanked her for her public-spirited engagements.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh thanked the High Court for reiterating India's secular character and demanded an apology from the BJP.

"The BJP gave a religious colour to a public awareness message concerning pollution and spread a false narrative portraying Dia Mirza as anti-Hindu. It also pressured the BMC into removing her video," Shaikh alleged.

He demanded that Mumbai BJP president and Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam apologise to Mirza for his remarks. Shaikh also sought a public explanation from BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on the removal of the video and demanded that the civic body upload the actor's environmental awareness appeal on its official website.

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