Indian Institute Of Packaging Launches Diamond Jubilee Year Celebrations In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) commenced its Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations in Mumbai on 14 May, marking six decades of contribution to packaging innovation, sustainability, education and industrial development in India.

Established under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the institute has played a major role in advancing scientific packaging practices, export competitiveness, research, skill development and sustainable solutions across industries.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada attended the event as chief guest and highlighted India’s emergence as a trusted global partner driven by technology and trade.

Addressing industry representatives, students and policymakers, Prasada stressed the importance of innovation, quality and sustainability in strengthening India’s packaging ecosystem. He said the country must “make in India, package in India and design in India” for global markets.

The minister observed that Indian consumers are increasingly aspirational and quality-conscious, adding that there can be “absolutely no compromise on quality”. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the government consistently emphasises “quality, quality and quality”.

Prasada also cited the example of Pilibhit, his parliamentary constituency, which produces a large proportion of the world’s flutes. He said improved packaging, branding and presentation could help traditional Indian products gain wider international recognition.

The event featured discussions on artificial intelligence, machine learning, biodegradable materials, smart packaging and circular economy practices. Speakers spoke about the significance of free trade agreements, ease of doing business and sustainable manufacturing in enhancing India’s global competitiveness.

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Guest of honour Raju Desai, vice president, Plastindia, senior government officials, industry leaders, academicians and exporters attended the programme.

A commemorative postal stamp marking IIP’s 60-year journey was released by Amitabh Singh, chief post master general, Maharashtra. The programme also included the unveiling of the Diamond Jubilee logo, release of a souvenir and signing of a memorandum of understanding with Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI).

According to Shekhar Amberkar, the Diamond Jubilee Year will include conferences, academic initiatives and sustainability-focused collaborations across the country.

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