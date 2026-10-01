Indian Coast Guard Tests Coastal Security Readiness In Maharashtra, Goa During Sagar Kavach-02/26 Exercise

Security agencies conduct coordinated maritime drills to test rapid response and preparedness along Maharashtra and Goa’s coastlines | File Photo

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the conjoined coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach-02/26, along the coastlines of Maharashtra and Goa on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day exercise rigorously tested the region's coastal security apparatus and evaluated multi-agency readiness against maritime contingencies, witnessing the active participation of over 4,800 stakeholders.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, accompanied by senior state officials, reviewed the exercise's progress at Mumbai's Girgaon beach. The high-level review featured a joint operational demonstration by the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Coast Guard Rapid Reaction Team (RRT), which was subsequently followed by a dedicated coastal surveillance sortie to assess the synergy and rapid response capabilities required to secure vital coastal installations against potential asymmetric threats.

Exercise Tests Coastal Security

To evaluate the coastal security apparatus, the exercise simulated a series of coordinated attacks and infiltrations across vulnerable locations, including Revdanda, Palghar, Alibaug, Goa and various landing points.

A major highlight of the exercise was a specialised joint tactical drill executed by the NSG tactical team and the ICG RRT at Mazgaon Dockyard Limited, designed to neutralise simulated hostile contingencies on critical maritime infrastructure.

Multi-Agency Assets Deployed

Building upon established coastal security frameworks, the exercise mobilised a comprehensive array of maritime and aerial assets. The tactical deployment included ICG ships, Dornier aircraft, helicopters and air cushion vehicles.

To ensure a seamless multi-layered coastal security network, the exercise successfully integrated resources and personnel from an expansive roster of participating agencies, including the Indian Navy, state police, NSG, intelligence agencies, Customs, CISF, NCC, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Fisheries Authorities, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), NCB and SIB.

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“Through these intensive simulated infiltration drills, security forces effectively validated their standard operating procedures, communication networks, and inter-agency coordination. The successful execution of Sagar Kavach-02/26 reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the maritime security community to maintaining a robust and impenetrable shield along the western seaboard,” said an ICG spokesperson.

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