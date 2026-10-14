Indian Coast Guard Enhances Aerial Presence In The Western Region With 831 Sqn At Ratnagiri Receives Its First ALH MK-III Helicopter |

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) inducted the first of the five indigenous Advance Light Helicopter (ALH MK-III) into the Coast Guard Region (West). The aircraft was welcomed at the Ratnagiri Coast Guard Air Station on Tuesday with a traditional water cannon salute.

First Helicopter Arrives At Ratnagiri

The rotor-wing aircraft, registered as CG-875, is the first of the five allotted ALH MK-III to be positioned with 831 Sqn (CG) at Ratnagiri. It is the fifth helicopter to be inducted into ICG out of the nine units under the contract signed between the Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in March 2024.

It is said to enhance the ICG's operational capability along the West Coast. The progressive induction of the remaining aircraft is said to substantially augment the squadron’s operational capability and enable sustained aerial surveillance and response over the vast maritime area of the western coast, which faces diverse challenges owing to its strategic importance and geographical location.

Advanced Radar And Imaging Systems

The state-of-the-art helicopter is equipped with an advanced radar system, integrated with long-range imaging and identification capabilities through its Electro-Optical Pod and Automatic Identification System. The aircraft is additionally equipped for target neutralisation with its cabin-mounted 12.7 mm heavy machine gun.

These enhanced surveillance, detection, identification and response capabilities are said to significantly augment the ICG’s ability to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests within the exclusive economic zone (up to 200 nautical miles from the shore), especially along the sensitive coast of Maharashtra

Aircraft Receives Ceremonial Welcome

The commanding officer of ICG Air Station Ratnagiri welcomed the aircraft and crew upon its first landing at the air base. According to the maritime law enforcement agency, the induction represents a significant step towards enhancing indigenous capability and self-reliance in Coast Guard aviation.

“The induction of these advanced platforms will further strengthen ICG’s rotary-wing aviation capability and enhance its capacity to undertake sustained maritime surveillance, search and rescue, pollution response and other operational tasks along the country’s vast coastline and the EEZ. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in the operational capability of 831 Sqn and ICGAS Ratnagiri,” an ICG spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had signed a combined contract worth Rs 8,073.17 crore with HAL in March 2024 for 34 ALH Dhruv Mk III helicopters, which included nine units designated for the ICG and 25 for the Indian Army. In April this year, HAL handed over the first batch of four maritime versions of the ALH Mk-III helicopters to the ICG at an event in Bengaluru. The ICG assigned these choppers to squadrons in Kochi and Porbandar. Notably, the MoD signed an additional contract worth Rs 2,901 crore in March 2026 for six more helicopters of the same make for the ICG.

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