Indian Cancer Society Launches Unique Double Ring To Help Smokers Quit, Unveils 'Muh Dikhai' Awareness Film |

Mumbai: A specially designed double ring that makes it difficult to hold a cigarette is the Indian Cancer Society’s (ICS) latest initiative to help people quit smoking. Launched as part of the society’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the ring has to be worn across two fingers and is designed to interrupt the habitual action of holding a cigarette. Every time a person reaches for a cigarette, the ring is intended to remind them of their resolve to quit and help them resist the urge to smoke.

How Does The Anti-Smoking Double Ring Work?

Unlike conventional rings worn on a single finger, this specially designed accessory covers two fingers, making it difficult to grip a cigarette in the usual manner. The initiative aims to provide a simple physical reminder for those struggling to overcome their smoking habit. The ring will be available on a non-profit basis through the ‘Wear NOb’ and Indian Cancer Society websites.

Alongside the double ring, the organisation has launched a short film titled ‘Muh Dikhai’. The film aims to raise awareness about tobacco consumption, the risks of oral cancer and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Awareness Film Uses Everyday Situations To Deliver Message

While cancer awareness campaigns often rely on graphic images and serious messaging, the film uses everyday situations to encourage people to reflect on their habits. It will be promoted through various media platforms to reach a wider audience.

Another key message from the society is that people should not be afraid of cancer but should instead opt for timely screening. Even today, many people avoid medical examinations due to the fear of a possible diagnosis. Ignoring symptoms such as mouth ulcers, lumps or unusual changes in the body can delay the detection of the disease.

Early detection and timely treatment are particularly important in cases of oral, breast and cervical cancer.

Madhav Nene, associated with the programme, said it was important to address the fear and misconceptions surrounding cancer. Lack of awareness and social hesitation often prevent people from undergoing timely screening.

Through the initiative, the organisation aims to bring about a positive change in people's attitudes and encourage regular health check-ups.

The society believes that the fight against cancer cannot be limited to hospitals and doctors alone. The participation of families, friends and the wider community is equally important.

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