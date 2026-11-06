Gadchiroli Police Bust Maoist Arms Dump Near Chhattisgarh Border, Destroy Explosives In Forest Operation |

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough that further dismantles the remnants of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, the Gadchiroli Police successfully uncovered and destroyed a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials hidden deep inside the forest. The operation was executed following precise confidential intelligence received by the authorities.

Intelligence Points To Underground Explosives Dump In Vangeturi Forest

According to the police, intelligence information had indicated that Maoists had concealed a massive dump of incendiary devices, firearms, and explosive materials within the jungle terrain under the jurisdiction of the Vangeturi police station. The police sources said that, historically, insurgents leveraged the remote inter-state border topography to stash explosive materials, using them to ambush security forces during elections, tactical counter-offensive campaigns, and Naxal festivals.

Under the direct guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ramesh, a joint search operation was launched on Tuesday. The tactical force comprised four specialized C-60 Commando teams alongside a unit from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Upon sweeping the targeted forest area, search teams discovered a hidden underground dump.

Bomb Disposal Squad Safely Destroys Explosives At Site

Following standard operating procedures, expert BDDS personnel safely destroyed the volatile explosive materials on site under expert supervision to eliminate further risk. With the Maoist movement effectively crippled across the region, local residents are increasingly living free from the shadow of insurgency. Gadchiroli Police confirmed that intensive search operations and combing drives will continue across border stretches to locate any remaining arms caches and ensure lasting peace.

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The recovered cache included: one 12-bore rifle, three single-shot rifles, one air gun, and a lower headguard component of a weapon, explosive material, 100 Sutli (crude multi-bombs), one wireless mic set, along with several sets of green Maoist uniform.

Earlier this month, Gadchiroli Police had uncovered a massive cache of firearms and explosive materials hidden by Maoists in the dense Koparshi forest area. The seized ammunition included .303 rifle, single-shot rifles, country-made pistols, Barrel Grenade Launcher, live cartridges, detonators and pressure cookers (frequently utilized for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices).

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