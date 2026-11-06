BEST Files 'Missing' Bus Stop Complaint After Andheri East Shelter Revamp Sparks Permission Row |

Mumbai: A revamped BEST bus shelter at Andheri East has landed in controversy after the transport undertaking reported its original bus stop as ‘missing’ to the police. The shelter on Old Nagardas Road, which now has a new structure carrying BEST’s logo and a plaque crediting a public representative, was allegedly modified without the transport body's knowledge. The BEST administration said it learnt about the changes only two days ago and has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

UBT Sena Member Questions Permissions And Funding

The issue was raised at the BEST Committee meeting on Friday by committee member Sachin Patil of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena, who questioned the permissions, funding and procedure followed for the construction of the new shelter at Shri Andheri K.V.O. Sewa Samaj Chowk. Patil has also written to the administration seeking an explanation on whether the undertaking had formally approved the work and whether the required tender process was followed.

“A BEST bus stop has been constructed at Shri Andheri K.V.O. Sewa Samaj Chowk on Old Nagardas Road in Andheri East. BEST's official symbol and a plaque mentioning that the bus stop was built courtesy of a public representative have been put up. There is no clarity on whether the administration granted official permission for the construction and use of land. Moreover, who funded it and was any tender process followed?” Patil asked.

BEST Confirms 'Missing' Complaint With Police

Responding to the concerns, a BEST official said the administration had found that the existing bus q-shelter had been removed and modified. “We learnt that the bus q-shelter has been removed and modified. For now, we have registered a ‘missing’ complaint with the police and are investigating further,” the official told the committee.

The administration will examine the rules governing the modification of bus shelters, including the permissions required, approved designs and funding arrangements. Officials will also ascertain whether the work was funded by BEST or by the public representative and whether the prescribed procedure was followed.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel Denies Unauthorised Construction Allegations

However, local MLA Murji Patel, from the Shiv Sena, rejected allegations of unauthorised construction and said all necessary permissions had been obtained before the new shelter was installed.

“All the necessary permissions have been taken for this. I approached BEST and the BMC myself and received permissions a week before installing this modernised version of the bus q-shelter,” Patel said.

BEST Operates More Than 4,500 Bus Stops Across Mumbai

The controversy has also raised questions about the maintenance and commercial use of BEST's public infrastructure. The undertaking operates more than 4,500 bus stops across Mumbai, of which nearly 2,000 are q-shelters. These shelters generally follow a standard design featuring a steel frame, roof, seating arrangement and front fencing. Some upgraded shelters also have charging points, digital displays showing expected bus arrival times and newspaper stands.

Advertising panels installed at these shelters are an important source of revenue for BEST. Committee members, therefore, questioned whether the new structure had been authorised to carry advertisements and whether its modification could result in a financial loss to the undertaking.

In his letter, Patil argued that BEST's name, logo and public facilities cannot be used without following the prescribed rules. He has demanded a site inspection and sought copies of the permissions, approved plans and details of the funds and expenses involved in the construction.

Taking note of the allegations, BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao has directed the administration to conduct a detailed inspection of the Andheri shelter as well as other locations where political leaders have allegedly modified existing bus stops.

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