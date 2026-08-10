Indian Army Soldier Arrested For Strangling 7-Month Pregnant Wife, Tries To Pass Death As Accident | File Pic (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old Indian Army soldier has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Washim district for allegedly strangling his seven-month pregnant wife to death before attempting to portray the incident as an accident.

The accused, identified as Dnyaneshwar Madne, is posted with the Army’s 6th Maratha Battalion. Following a complaint by the victim’s family, police have booked Madne and his parents in a murder case.

According to the victim’s brother, Rahul Madne, the accused called the family around 3 pm last Thursday and claimed that his wife, Deepali, had slipped at their residence. He further informed them that she had been admitted to a hospital.

Madne initially took Deepali to a private hospital, which later referred her to a government-run facility.

Doctors at the government hospital, however, suspected foul play and alerted the police.

The victim’s brother has alleged that Madne was having an affair with another woman and had frequently harassed Deepali over the relationship.

Senior police officer Manish Thackeray said the police received a memo from the government hospital stating that a woman’s body had been brought there in an ambulance.

Based on the complaint filed by Deepali’s brother, police registered a murder case against Madne and his parents.

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