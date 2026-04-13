Indian Air Force Band To Perform At Gateway Of India In Tribute To First Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh

Indian Air Force (IAF) will commemorate the 107th birth anniversary of the legendary Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh. |

Mumbai: The iconic Gateway of India is set to serve as the backdrop for a grand military spectacle with band performance on Wednesday, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will commemorate the 107th birth anniversary of the legendary Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh.

Evening Tribute

​The event, scheduled from 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm, aims to honor the legacy of the first Air Chief Marshal of the IAF, a visionary leader and a Padma Vibhushan awardee, who played a pivotal role in shaping the force into a modern, formidable air power.

​​The commemorative ceremony will feature a diverse lineup of performances showcasing the discipline and artistry of the IAF. The renowned IAF Band from Headquarters South Western Air Command (HQ SWAC) will headline the evening with a musical tribute. Attendees can expect a sophisticated repertoire ranging from stirring military to complex symphonic compositions.

IAF’s Discipline and Future Vision

The Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) will perform their signature precision drill, demonstrating the impeccable synchronisation and weapon-handling skills that have made them a global hallmark of IAF excellence. Additionally, NCC cadets will conduct aero-modeling demonstrations, showcasing technical skill and agility with scale models, highlighting the future of aviation,

Born on April 15, 1919, Arjan Singh remains an enduring symbol of Indian military prowess. Best known for his leadership during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, he was the first IAF officer to be promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal in 1966. In recognition of his unparalleled service, he was conferred the rank of Marshal of the Indian Air Force in January 2002.

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