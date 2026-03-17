India–Israel Magazine Launched At Mumbai Synagogue; Global Peace Memorial Proposed |

Mumbai: In a significant cultural and political initiative, India’s first monthly magazine dedicated to India–Israel relations, Namaste Shalom, was inaugurated at the historic Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Kala Ghoda. The publication focuses on strengthening bilateral ties and highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel.

The inauguration was led by Solomon Sopher, President of the India Jewish Congress and chairman/managing trustee of the Sir Jacob Sassoon and Allied Trusts. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including chief editor Tarun Vijay, Ralphy Jhirad, philanthropist Prabodh Thakker, and Nanik Rupani, along with members of the Jewish community and delegates from Alibaug, a centre of Indian Jewish history.

Speaking on the occasion, Sopher described the magazine project as an important step towards deepening cultural and historical understanding between India and Israel.

Read Also Windows Into Memory: Artist Nandita Desai Reimagines The Window At Mumbai Exhibition

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a proposed global peace memorial to honour Maharashtrian Hindus who provided refuge to persecuted Jews nearly 2,000 years ago. The initiative, spearheaded by Vijay, aims to commemorate this lesser-known chapter of shared history.

Architects S R Mahimtura, Shruti Mahimtura and Forum Gandhi presented a conceptual plan for the memorial, envisioned as an international centre promoting peace, inclusivity, and India’s long-standing tradition of offering shelter without imposing religious conversion.

During the ceremony, Jewish and Vedic Hindu prayers were offered for the success of both the publication and the memorial project. Vijay was authorised to pursue the proposal further and engage with Devendra Fadnavis to expedite its development.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay said the initiative draws inspiration from Modi’s leadership and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. “This grand project will become a world centre to spread the fragrance of ancient India’s Hindu large-heartedness. It will attract tourists from all parts of the world, who would pay homage to those Hindus and the first Jews who became one with the local population, never demanded special privileges, adopted the local language, surnames, attire and rituals, and contributed enormously to India’s growth story in defence, medicine, the arts, Bollywood, urban planning and other sectors,” said Vijay.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/