Windows Into Memory: Artist Nandita Desai Reimagines The Window At Mumbai Exhibition |

Mumbai: Imagining windows as apertures to history and memory, contemporary artist Nandita Desai transforms an otherwise mundane architectural feature into a visual metaphor for glimpses into life’s lost moments.

Over the course of a year, Desai, a former professor of Indian culture at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, salvaged windows from demolished homes in Lonavala and Khandala and repurposed them as canvases for her art. Around 50 of these pieces, rendered in mixed media — including acrylic, crayon, glass colours, oil paints, oxide polishes and natural fibres — and curated by Praful Satokar, are on display at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Nariman Point.

The exhibition, The Painted Window, was inaugurated on Monday evening by fitness expert Nawaz Modi Singhania and Nidhi Choudhari, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai.

Desai said that her childhood memories of constant relocation inspired her to use windows as metaphors for the balance between inner reflection and the outside world. “I saw windows displayed on a road for sale and picked up two. A friend, an architect who knew that I was collecting windows, would call me every time there was one to add to my collection. I had no idea what to do with them until I knew what I had to do,” she said, adding that she was not interested in jharokhas or ornately decorated windows sold as vintage pieces.

Choudhari said she was impressed by the collection’s focus on ordinary windows with simple designs. “These are from everyone’s homes. They are a reminder of a past when our windows had versatile designs. Buildings in cities and villages now seem to have the same kind of windows,” she said.

The event drew a mix of guests, including theatre personality Raell Padamsee, philanthropist Aneel Kashi Murarka, and several artists and collectors. Singhania recalled Desai as her professor at St Xavier’s College, praising her ability to make complex subjects engaging.

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