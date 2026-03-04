India vs England, T20 WC Semi-Final At Wankhede: Mumbai Police Warn Of Heavy Traffic Near Marine Drive; Check Alternate Routes

India Vs England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede: Mumbai Police Warn Of Heavy Traffic Near Marine Drive; Check Alternate Routes | X

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the highly anticipated T20 semi final match between India and England scheduled to take place at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The match will begin at 7 pm, while entry gates for spectators will open at 4 pm. Authorities expect a large number of cricket fans to arrive at the stadium, which could lead to heavy traffic congestion in and around the Marine Drive area.

In a post shared on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police urged motorists to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes wherever possible to avoid delays.

Congestion Likely Around Marine Drive

Due to the large turnout expected for the match, traffic movement is likely to slow down near Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive and surrounding roads.

Police officials have advised commuters travelling through south Mumbai during the evening hours to factor in possible delays. Drivers passing through the area have been requested to cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Authorities said that advance planning and use of alternative routes could help ease congestion in the busy corridor.

Spectators Encouraged To Use Public Transport

To reduce pressure on roads, spectators have been strongly encouraged to use public transport while travelling to the stadium.

Cricket fans can reach the venue through Western Railway stations at Churchgate and Marine Lines. Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, also connects to Churchgate station, offering another convenient option.

Gate Wise Access For Spectators

Traffic police have also issued a gate wise advisory for spectators entering Wankhede Stadium.

Visitors heading to gates 1, 2 and 7 should use Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station via E Road.

Those entering through gates 3 and 4 have been advised to use Marine Lines Railway Station and the foot overbridge near Roopkala Showroom on Maharshi Karve Road.

Spectators accessing gates 5 and 6 can reach the stadium through Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station and use the foot overbridge opposite the Income Tax Office on Maharshi Karve Road.

Mumbai Traffic Police have urged citizens to cooperate so that traffic movement in the area remains smooth during the match.

