India Post’s Raigad Division To Hold Postal Adalat In Alibag On September 7 For Unresolved Complaints

India Post’s Raigad Division will hear long-pending customer grievances at the Postal Adalat in Alibag | AI Generated Representational Image

Alibag, August 31, 2026: The Raigad Division of India Post will hold a Postal Adalat in Alibag on September 7, 2026, at 3 pm to address unresolved complaints related to postal services.

Customers whose complaints have remained unresolved for more than six weeks can submit their grievances in duplicate to the Superintendent of Post Offices, Raigad Division, Alibag. The complaints must reach the office by September 3, 2026, said Rajesh Ranalekar, Superintendent of Post Offices, Raigad Division.

Complaints To Be Addressed

The Postal Adalat will take up complaints concerning services such as ordinary post, Speed Post, counter services, Post Office Savings Bank, money orders and other postal services.

Applicants have been asked to provide complete details, including the date of the original complaint and the name and designation of the officer to whom the complaint was submitted.

Monthly Hearings Introduced

The department has also changed the frequency of the Postal Adalat from quarterly to monthly. The September 7 hearing will be the first Postal Adalat under the new arrangement.

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From now on, the Postal Adalat will be conducted at 3 pm on the first Monday of every month. If the first Monday falls on a public holiday, the hearing will be held on the following day. A separate schedule for the monthly hearings will be issued by the department.

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