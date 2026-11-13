‘India Must Take Climate Change Seriously’: Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Setting Up Climate Change Councils On Lines Of GST Council

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray has reiterated his demand for climate change councils at the central and state levels, on the lines of the Goods and Services Tax Councils, to ensure adherence to the country’s climate commitments.

Thackeray, a former Maharashtra environment minister, accused the Union government of “greenwashing” and being opaque in its statistics. He said in a post on X that the country needs to adopt a serious approach to measures for dealing with climate change.

Pollution Spike

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader made the statement in the backdrop of air pollution in Mumbai and inland Maharashtra having spiked amid Diwali festivities.

सध्या जगातील जवळपास सर्वच सर्वाधिक प्रदूषित शहरे भारतात असल्याच्या बातम्या आपण सतत वाचत आहोत.केंद्रातील राजवटीकडून आकडेवारीत पारदर्शकता न ठेवता वास्तवापेक्षा वेगळे चित्र उभे केलेआहे. वातावरणीय निर्देशांकात आपली काही स्थानांनी घसरण झाल्याचेदाखवले जात असले तरी; प्रत्यक्षात आपली स्थिती यापेक्षाही खूपच खालावलेली आहे.नागरिक तक्रारी करतात, पण बहुतांश राजकारण्यांना नागरिकांच्या या व्यथा समजत नाहीत. त्यामुळे नागरिकांना स्वच्छ हवा, स्वच्छ पाणी आणि शुद्ध अन्न यांसारख्या अत्यंत मूलभूत गरजांसाठी आंदोलने करावी लागत आहेत, वणवण करावी लागत आहे आणि काहींना तर शहर किंवा देश सोडून जावे लागत आहे.या मूलभूत सुविधा मिळतील या आशेने जे लोक प्रत्यक्ष कर भरतात आणि जे सर्वजण अप्रत्यक्ष कर भरतात, त्यांनाच पुन्हा एअर प्युरिफायर, वॉटर प्युरिफायर आणि शुद्ध अन्नाच्या स्रोतांवर स्वतःच्या खिशातून पैसे खर्च करावे लागत आहेत.केवळ सामान्य लोकच नव्हे, तर काही कंपन्या आणि संस्थाही बाहेर पडत आहेत, ज्यामुळे मोठ्या प्रमाणावर रोजगार बुडत आहेत.काही दिवसांतच मुंबईत @EarthshotPrize आणि त्यानंतर @Mumbai_Climate week चे आयोजन होणार आहे. सध्या तुर्किमध्ये @turkiyecop31 सुरू आहे. प्रश्न हा आहे की, आपल्या देशातील सध्याच्या राजवटीने आंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यासपीठांवर दिलेली आश्वासने आणि स्वाक्षरी केलेले जागतिक करार यावर ही राजवट नेमकी कुठे उभी आहे?आकडेवारीतील फेरफार आणि 'ग्रीनवॉशिंग' किंवा दुर्लक्षित केलेल्या आंतरराष्ट्रीय करारांबद्दल तर बोलणेच नको; पण आपल्याच नागरिकांना मूलभूत सुविधा पुरवण्याच्या बाबतीत ही राजवट नेमकी कुठे उभी आहे?मी केंद्र सरकारकडे सातत्याने ही शिफारस केली आहे की, ज्याप्रमाणे जीएसटी कौन्सिल आहे, त्याच धर्तीवर सर्व राज्यांच्या वन आणि पर्यावरण मंत्र्यांचा समावेश असलेली 'वातावरण बदल परिषद' स्थापन केली जावी.🚨 केंद्रीय वातावरण बदल परिषदेचे अध्यक्षपद पंतप्रधानांकडे असावे. सर्व राज्यांचे वन आणि पर्यावरण, वातावरणीय बदल मंत्री दर तीन महिन्यांनी एकत्र येऊन खरी आकडेवारी, उद्दिष्टे आणि प्रगतीचा आढावा घेतील.ह्या विषयांशी संबंधित केंद्रीय मंत्री, तसेच नगरविकास, ग्रामीण विकास, ऊर्जा, कृषी, उद्योग, रस्ते यांसारख्या महत्त्वाच्या विभागांचा गरजेनुसार यामध्ये समावेश केला जावा.🚨 राज्य हवामान बदल परिषदेचे अध्यक्षपद मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे असावे आणि हवामान कृती आराखड्याच्या अद्ययावत माहितीसाठी सर्व संबंधित विभागांचा त्यात समावेश असावा. ⁠🚨 हवामान कृती आराखडे जसे आम्ही मुंबई आणि महाराष्ट्रातील इतर अनेक शहरांसाठी तयार केले होते, तसेच ते स्वतंत्र आणि आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर नावाजलेल्या संस्थांकडून पारदर्शक पद्धतीने तयार केले जावेत, जेणेकरून कामाचे तटस्थपणे मूल्यमापन होईल.महाविकास आघाडीचे सरकार असताना पर्यावरण मंत्री म्हणून काम करताना माझ्या हे लक्षात आले की, पर्यावरण आणि वातावरण बदल मंत्र्याचे काम हे सरकारच्या जवळपास प्रत्येक विभागाशी आणि जीवनमानाच्या प्रत्येक पैलूशी जोडलेले असते.भारताने वातावरण बदलावरील उपाययोजनांकडे गांभीर्याने पाहणे गरजेचे आहे.आपली लोकसंख्या, लोकसंख्येचा लाभांश, आर्थिक संधी आणि गरज यांचा विचार करता आपण ज्या वळणावर उभे आहोत, तिथे वेळेवर उचललेली वातावरण बदलविषयक पावले ही एक मोठी संधी ठरू शकते. मात्र, ही संधी हुकली तर सामाजिक, राजकीय, आर्थिक आणि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षेच्या दृष्टीने तो एक खूप मोठा धोका ठरू शकतो. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 12, 2026

“Given our population, demographic dividend, economic opportunities and needs, the climate action we take in time at this juncture could become a major opportunity,” he said. “However, if this opportunity is missed, it could pose a very serious risk to social, political, economic and national security.”

Thackeray said that a Central Climate Change Council should be chaired by the prime minister and should comprise the environment ministers of all states. He also suggested that chief ministers of all states should chair state climate change councils.

Demand Made In 2021 As Well

Thackeray had made the demand in July 2021 as well, when he was the state environment minister. He had called for setting up a National Council of Climate Change Action, which would be headed by the prime minister.

He had suggested that the prime minister consulted by all the forest and environment ministers and climate change scientists.