‘India Must Take Climate Change Seriously’: Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Setting Up Climate Change Councils On Lines Of GST Council

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray has reiterated his demand for climate change councils at the central and state levels, on the lines of the Goods and Services Tax Councils, to ensure adherence to the country’s climate commitments.
Thackeray, a former Maharashtra environment minister, accused the Union government of “greenwashing” and being opaque in its statistics. He said in a post on X that the country needs to adopt a serious approach to measures for dealing with climate change.
Pollution Spike
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader made the statement in the backdrop of air pollution in Mumbai and inland Maharashtra having spiked amid Diwali festivities.
“Given our population, demographic dividend, economic opportunities and needs, the climate action we take in time at this juncture could become a major opportunity,” he said. “However, if this opportunity is missed, it could pose a very serious risk to social, political, economic and national security.”
Thackeray said that a Central Climate Change Council should be chaired by the prime minister and should comprise the environment ministers of all states. He also suggested that chief ministers of all states should chair state climate change councils.
Demand Made In 2021 As Well
Thackeray had in July 2021 as well, when he was the state environment minister. He had called for setting up a National Council of Climate Change Action, which would be headed by the prime minister.
He had suggested that the prime minister consulted by all the forest and environment ministers and climate change scientists.