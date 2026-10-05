'India Must Balance Strategic Autonomy And Economic Interests In Emerging Multipolar World': Geopolitical Analyst Pravin Sawhney

Geopolitical analyst Pravin Sawhney discusses India’s foreign policy choices amid shifting global power equations at a Mumbai meeting | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: With global power equations undergoing a significant shift, India’s foreign policy choices and its position in an increasingly multipolar world came under discussion at a public meeting organised jointly by the Mumbai Press Club (MPC) and Hum Bharat Ke Log (HBKL) in Mumbai.

The meeting, titled “The Emerging Multi-Polar World and a Critique of Indian Foreign Policy”, focused on the changing balance among major powers and the opportunities and challenges it could create for India.

India’s Position In Multipolar World

Former Indian Army officer and geopolitical analyst Pravin Sawhney, who delivered the keynote address, said the world was moving towards a more multipolar order, with countries such as the US, China and Russia playing important roles. He said India would need to carefully assess its strategic and economic interests while navigating these changes.

Sawhney highlighted the growing importance of Asia in global trade, security and connectivity. He also discussed India’s relations with China, noting the significant trade imbalance and the country’s dependence on Chinese intermediate goods in several sectors.

Strategic Autonomy And Economic Development

He said India’s foreign policy should give greater attention to economic development and technological capabilities. At the same time, he stressed the importance of maintaining strategic autonomy while engaging with different global powers.

The discussion also covered India’s relations with Russia and the US, its engagement with the Global South and the changing role of multilateral groupings.

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The session was moderated by geopolitical affairs expert Feroze Mithiborwala of HBKL. Chairperson S. Balkrishnan and Secretary Anil Singh were also present.

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