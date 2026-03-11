India Monitoring West Asia Situation Closely, Airlines To Expand Connectivity From March 12 | Representative Pic

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring developments in the West Asia region and assessing their possible impact on air travel between India and Gulf countries. Authorities are coordinating with airlines and aviation regulators to ensure safe operations and uninterrupted passenger movement.

The evolving situation in the region has prompted airlines and regulators to review flight operations and contingency plans while maintaining connectivity with key destinations.

Government keeps close watch

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure timely coordination. Officials are monitoring developments in West Asia and evaluating operational responses if the situation affects aviation services.

The Ministry has indicated that airlines are adjusting their operational plans in line with safety requirements while ensuring that services continue without major disruption.

Flights continue between India and West Asia

Operational data from March 9, 2026 shows that Indian carriers operated 45 inbound flights from West Asia into India, carrying a total of 7,407 passengers. The flights arrived from multiple destinations in the Gulf region, highlighting continued connectivity despite the evolving regional situation.

Authorities are also preparing for possible contingencies to ensure safe movement of passengers if operational changes become necessary.

Alternate airport arrangements approved

Indian airlines have requested operational flexibility to manage flight routes safely. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has coordinated with relevant authorities to facilitate additional arrival and departure slots.

Muscat International Airport has been permitted to function as an en route alternate airport for flights operating to and from destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras al Khaimah, Al Ain, Fujairah, Jeddah and Medinah.

Airlines plan new services

Airline operational plans indicate that Air India and Air India Express will begin flights to Riyadh starting March 12, 2026. IndiGo is also scheduled to commence Mumbai to Riyadh and Riyadh to Mumbai services from the same date.

SpiceJet has received approvals for alternate airports to maintain operational safety and flexibility. Akasa Air has been advised to align its planned Mumbai to Riyadh services with prevailing operational conditions.

Read Also SpiceJet To Fly 4 Special UAE-India Repatriation Flights On March 3 Amid Airspace Closure

Monitoring fares and passenger movement

The Ministry is maintaining regular coordination with airlines to ensure that passenger movement remains orderly. Authorities are also monitoring airfares to ensure ticket prices remain reasonable and to prevent sudden price increases.

Passengers travelling to or from West Asia have been advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for updates regarding flight timings and travel arrangements. Officials have said the situation will continue to be reviewed as developments unfold.