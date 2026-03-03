SpiceJet To Fly 4 Special UAE-India Repatriation Flights On March 3 Amid Airspace Closure

File Pic (Representative Image)

SpiceJet will operate four special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 3 to bring back Indian nationals affected by the temporary shutdown of UAE airspace. The airline said the services will depart from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi, with two flights scheduled for Mumbai to accommodate higher demand.

According to the airline, these relief operations are being conducted in coordination with aviation authorities to ensure the safe and timely return of stranded passengers. From March 4, SpiceJet will also resume its regular flights between Fujairah and Delhi, and Fujairah and Mumbai, restoring normal connectivity between the two countries.

Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline’s immediate focus is to assist Indian citizens facing uncertainty and facilitate their return home. He added that SpiceJet is prepared to launch additional special flights if required, subject to demand and regulatory approvals.

The carrier highlighted its track record in operating evacuation missions during crises, including large-scale repatriation efforts under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Passengers have been advised to follow official communication channels for updates on schedules and bookings.