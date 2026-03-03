 SpiceJet To Fly 4 Special UAE-India Repatriation Flights On March 3 Amid Airspace Closure
SpiceJet will operate four special flights from Fujairah on March 3 to repatriate Indians stranded due to UAE airspace closure. Regular services to Delhi and Mumbai will resume from March 4. The airline said it may add more flights if needed and urged passengers to check official platforms for updates.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

SpiceJet will operate four special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 3 to bring back Indian nationals affected by the temporary shutdown of UAE airspace. The airline said the services will depart from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi, with two flights scheduled for Mumbai to accommodate higher demand.

According to the airline, these relief operations are being conducted in coordination with aviation authorities to ensure the safe and timely return of stranded passengers. From March 4, SpiceJet will also resume its regular flights between Fujairah and Delhi, and Fujairah and Mumbai, restoring normal connectivity between the two countries.

Passengers have been advised to follow official communication channels for updates on schedules and bookings.

