India May Mandate CCTV In Pharmacies As CDSCO Tightens Drug Sale Oversight

Pharmacies across India may soon need CCTV cameras under proposed stricter drug sale norms | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 30: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is considering a major regulatory change that could make CCTV surveillance mandatory in pharmacies across India.

The proposal, discussed by the Drug Consultative Committee (DCC), aims to strengthen oversight and ensure greater accountability in the sale of medicines, particularly those prone to misuse.

Cameras proposed inside pharmacies

Under the proposed framework, all licensed pharmacies would be required to install CCTV cameras within their premises. These cameras must be positioned to clearly capture drug dispensing activities, especially transactions involving prescription medicines, creating a verifiable record for regulatory review in case of suspected violations.

The move is driven by concerns over the unauthorized sale of Schedule H, H1, and X drugs, including antibiotics, habit-forming medicines, and psychotropic substances. Authorities believe surveillance could deter illegal sales and help address issues such as drug abuse and antimicrobial resistance.

Digital tracking also under consideration

In addition, regulators are exploring integration with digital drug tracking systems, potentially via mobile apps, to build a more comprehensive compliance ecosystem combining physical and digital monitoring.

However, the proposal is not yet law. It will require amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules followed by official notification. Meanwhile, stakeholders, including pharmacy associations, have raised concerns about the financial and operational burden, particularly for small retailers.

Mumbai chemists had opposed earlier move

Earlier, in July–August 2025, the Mumbai Police mandated CCTV installation at pharmacy entry points, exits, and sales counters. This directive faced opposition from chemists across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai FDA Uncovers Major Violation: Lakhs Worth Of Medicines Seized In Dharavi Raid

According to police, the move was intended to fix accountability amid reports of scheduled drugs being sold without prescriptions. Areas such as Govandi, Dharavi, and Mahim have reportedly seen high drug consumption.

However, Prasad Danave questioned its effectiveness, noting that widespread online medicine purchases could limit the impact of such measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/