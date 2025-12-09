India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate |

Mumbai: Ahead of the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled next week in New Delhi, the Raja Ramdeo Anandilal Podar Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Mumbai a constituent unit of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under the Ministry of Ayush announced that the global meet will focus on promoting evidence-based integration of traditional medicine into health systems worldwide.

Global Participation at Unprecedented Scale

The Summit is expected to witness around 5,000 virtual delegates from over 100 countries and nearly 700 in-person participants, including more than 20 Ministers and Vice Ministers of Health, making it one of the most significant gatherings in traditional and integrative medicine. The event will be held from 17 to 19 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

India’s Leadership in Traditional Medicine

Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, said India is proud to host the second edition of the Summit after the successful first edition in Gujarat in 2023. He described the event as a key milestone in mainstreaming traditional medicine for holistic health and well-being, aligned with India’s vision: “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah.”

Theme and Objectives of the Summit

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being.” The event will bring together policymakers, health leaders, researchers, industry experts, and traditional medicine practitioners to deliberate on strengthening scientific evidence, regulation, safety, and quality standards of traditional medicine.

Dedicated Session on Ashwagandha

A dedicated side event on Ashwagandha will be hosted by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC). The session will highlight its traditional significance, adaptogenic, neuroprotective, and immunomodulatory properties, and discuss safety and quality frameworks.

Shaping a Global Roadmap for Traditional Medicine

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, Senior Advisor on Traditional Medicine to the WHO Director-General, said the Summit will help shape a decade-long global roadmap for integrating traditional and indigenous medicine into national healthcare systems through research, innovation, and stronger regulatory mechanisms.

Read Also UN, WHO and Digital University Kerala partner for disaster preparedness

Prime Minister to Grace Closing Ceremony

The Prime Minister of India is expected to grace the closing ceremony. With global participation at an unprecedented scale, India has officially begun the final countdown to the prestigious WHO meet, reaffirming its leadership role in advancing holistic, integrative, and sustainable healthcare.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/