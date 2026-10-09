INDIA Bloc Protests Alleged 'Vote Theft' In Bhiwandi, Demands Chief Election Commissioner's Resignation | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc staged a protest outside the Sub-Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office in Bhiwandi on Friday, alleging large-scale irregularities in the electoral process and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest turned into a show of opposition unity after police denied permission for a march, prompting leaders and workers to assemble outside the office and raise slogans against the Election Commission and the BJP-led government.

INDIA bloc leaders join demonstration

The agitation was led by Congress city president Abid Khan, NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) city president Shoaib Khan Guddu, Samajwadi Party city president Riyaz Azmi, Shiv Sena (UBT) contact coordinator Manoj Gage and Communist leader Comrade Dr Vijay Kamble. Several corporators, party office-bearers and a large number of workers from the constituent parties also participated in the demonstration.

Protesters allege electoral irregularities

The protesters accused the BJP of benefiting politically from what they termed “vote theft” and alleged that electoral irregularities were posing a serious threat to the country’s democratic framework and constitutional values. They claimed that concerns over the conduct of elections and the credibility of the electoral process warranted urgent intervention by the authorities.

The INDIA bloc leaders held the Election Commission responsible for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections and called for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They maintained that public confidence in democratic institutions could be sustained only if allegations concerning electoral irregularities were addressed impartially and transparently.

Memorandum submitted to SDO

Following the demonstration, a delegation of INDIA bloc representatives submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap. The memorandum called for necessary measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, ensure transparency in elections and protect democratic institutions.

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During the protest, opposition leaders and workers raised slogans targeting the Election Commission and the Central Government, reiterating their demand for accountability over the alleged electoral irregularities.

Allegations remain unverified

The agitation in Bhiwandi reflects the INDIA bloc’s broader political campaign against alleged electoral malpractice. However, the allegations raised by the protesters remain their claims and were not independently established in the information available for this report.

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