India Beats China To Set Guinness World Record Of Sentence Created With 5,100 Postcards At CSMT In Mumbai

Mumbai: In one of the proudest moments, India set a Guinness World Record of sentence created with the largest number of 5,100 postcards, beating the previous record holder, China. The event took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) where amidst the cacophony of walking feet, train announcements, and the sweltering heat, India silently surpassed China to set a new Guinness World Record.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the headquarters of Central Railway, which is the most photographed Working Heritage structure in India, is now an integral part of a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest sentence created with postcards.

The new record was established with 5,100 postcards to create the phrase. "सबमें राम...शाश्वत श्री राम." The endeavour took 9 hours and 30 minutes, involving 52 dedicated volunteers. The previous record was held by Friesland Campina (China) in Shanghai, which created a sentence using 1,352 postcards on September 22, 2021 and it took 16 hours to complete with 20 participants.

This record-setting event is part of a larger series of celebrations for Indian culture, art, and literature, culminating in a grand and inclusive festival in Mumbai this week. The three-day festival supported by Indian Railways and other organisations will feature literary symposiums, visual arts, and performing arts, with participation from renowned literary figures, artists, and dignitaries from India and abroad.

This festival represents a unique effort to preserve India’s rich cultural heritage and present it to future generations in a contemporary context and Indian Railways are proud to be a part of it.