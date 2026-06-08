INDIA bloc Under Threat? Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat Claims Alliance 'Does Not Exist'

State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday dismissed the unity of the INDIA alliance, claiming the opposition coalition had effectively ceased to exist after suffering setbacks in recent state elections. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai following a meeting of alliance leaders, Shirsat asserted that the grouping had already fractured during elections in states such as West Bengal and would struggle to remain relevant in the future.



“The INDIA alliance does not exist. This alliance had already fallen apart during the recent elections in West Bengal and other states. There will be no such alliance now,” Shirsat said.

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The minister also took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for participating in the meeting through video conferencing rather than attending in person. Questioning Thackeray’s absence, Shirsat suggested it reflected a lack of commitment to the alliance and hinted at possible political realignments behind the scenes.



“Uddhav Thackeray is joining the meeting via video conferencing. Is this the COVID era? Does he not even have the time to attend the meeting in person?” Shirsat asked.



He further claimed that Thackeray was exploring alternative political options. “He, too, knows that the INDIA alliance is not going to work. We have inside information that he is trying to approach someone else, which is the reason why he didn’t attend today’s meeting,” Shirsat alleged. However, he did not specify with whom the former Maharashtra chief minister was supposedly in contact with.



The remarks are expected to fuel fresh political debate over the future and stability of the INDIA alliance, which was formed to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of national and state elections.



Opposition leaders responded cautiously to Shirsat’s comments, acknowledging that greater coordination among alliance partners was necessary while maintaining that political coalitions often face challenges and evolve. Several leaders reiterated their commitment to dialogue and cooperation despite differences among regional parties.



Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the BJP welcomed Shirsat’s observations, arguing that they highlighted growing cracks within the opposition camp. They claimed the alliance lacked a common vision and was struggling to maintain unity across states.



Political observers believe the future of the INDIA alliance will depend largely on upcoming state elections and the ability of constituent parties to balance regional ambitions with a broader national strategy. Shirsat’s sharp criticism adds to the narrative of an opposition facing internal challenges, even as alliance partners continue to insist that channels of communication remain open and efforts towards coordination are ongoing.