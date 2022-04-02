Prabhakar Sail death: 'His demise was natural. We have no doubt,' says Sail's wife

Prabhakar Sail's mother Hiravati Sail said, "I was shocked to hear this, I was scared. He was in very good health." , reported ABP Majha.

However his wife Pooja said, "They have shown us CCTV footage over there. It shows everything. We have no doubt. His death is natural." states the report.

Prabhakar's wife Pooja also said that he walked by himself. His ECG test was done. The doctor advised him to get admitted and he was then admitted to Chandra Hospital. But he died within five minutes by heart attack.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur, police said on Saturday.

"Prabhakar Sail, 37, died of a heart attack at his house in Mahul on Friday evening," a police official said.

Prabhakar Sail was an 'independent witness', who claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

Sail, who was the bodyguard of another NCB witness K.P. Gosavi, claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:45 PM IST