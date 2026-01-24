 Independent Councillor Bharat Bhoir Backs BJP In Navi Mumbai, Party Strength Rises To 66 After 14-Village Region Support
Bharat Bhoir, the only Independent corporator elected from the 14-village region, has announced unconditional support to the BJP, raising the party’s strength in the Navi Mumbai civic body from 65 to 66. BJP group leader Sagar Naik said Bhoir backed the party believing development of the region is possible under Ganesh Naik’s leadership.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Independent councillor Bharat Bhoir | X @fpjindia

Navi Mumbai: In a significant political development, Bharat Bhoir, the only Independent councillor elected from the 14-village region, has announced unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Numbers boost

Following the election results of 29 municipal corporations across the state, including navi Mumbai, announced last Saturday, the BJP emerged as the largest party in Navi Mumbai with 65 corporators however with the support extended by Bhoir, the total strength has now come to 66.

The 14 villages in Kalyan Taluka (Kalyan Rural) were officially brought under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) following a state government decision dated March 24, 2022. Accordingly, a government resolution was issued approving the proposal to remove these villages from gram panchayat administration and include them within the NMMC limits.

Admin process

From July 11, 2024, the process of transferring property records and administrative control of these villages to the NMMC was initiated. However, villagers have strongly opposed the move, citing concerns over increased taxation, the future of agricultural land, loss of local autonomy, and the possibility of neglect within a large municipal setup. As a result, the government resolution has not yet been fully implemented.

Commenting on the support from independent corporator Bharat Bhoir, recently elected BJP group leader Sagar Naik mentioned that the people of the '14 villages' believe true progress can only happen under the leadership of Ganesh Naik, which prompted Bhoir to join forces with the BJP.

