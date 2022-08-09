Independence Day celebration in Mumbai: Heritage structures, locations will be illuminated in three colours | ANI

Several parts of South Mumbai will be bathed in the colours of the national flag from August 13 through 15 with the BMC and some public and private authorities illuminating heritage structures and precincts as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Locations such as Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi and structures like the Yogakshema building of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mumbai University, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum), Jehangir Art Gallery, RBI headquarters, Asiatic Library and Gateway of India have been chosen for illumination.

The corporation has also appealed to residents to set up facade lighting on their premises. It is also distributing the national Tricolour to people.

The government of India had directed all states and municipal corporations to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of Independence.

Additional municipal commissioner Ashish Sharma, who is in charge of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on behalf of the BMC, said, "We are getting a good response from citizens and the corporate sectors, with many contributing in cash. Some companies are providing flags and decorative materials from their CSR funds."

Sharma said the Union government had relaxed the Flag Code for the period. “But we are appealing to people to preserve the flag as a memory of the diamond jubilee and use it next year as well,” he said. “If we apply the Flag Code strictly, people will not buy the flag."

The BMC has procured as many as 35 lakh flags and will distribute them until August 11. A senior official said the corporation will distribute flags in slum areas also.

The BMC has sent soft copies of the logos of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga to schools and colleges so that they can print and display them on their buildings.

Meanwhile, some residents of Marine Drive have raised the issue of the cost of lighting up building facades. They said the budget for doing so for three days can go up to Rs1 lakh.

However, assistant municipal commissioner Shivdas Gurav, A ward officer, said, "We have appealed to people to illuminate their buildings in the Tricolour but we have not told people to do it compulsorily. We have appealed to citizens and sent them letters so they can get sanction to spend money from their managing committees. Some citizens were excited and were asking for the contact numbers of agencies which do this kind of work.”

Gurav agreed, however, that the cost of illuminating a building for three days would range between Rs1 lakh and Rs1.4 lakh.

He said the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association had assured the BMC that about 40 buildings in the area will light up their facades.