Independence Day 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Celebrates With Patriotic Fervour, Honours Outstanding Sanitation Workers

TMC Mayor Sharmila Pimpale-Kolkar and Commissioner Saurabh Rao led the Independence Day celebrations at the civic headquarters in Thane | AI Generated File Image

Thane, August 15, 2026: The 80th Independence Day of India was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and patriotic pride by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at the civic headquarters.

The ceremonial unfurling of the National Flag was performed by Mayor Sharmila Pimpale-Kolkar in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

A joint contingent of the TMC Security Force, the Fire Brigade, and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) presented a formal guard of honour to the Tricolour.

India’s 80th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Thane Municipal Corporation. The national flag was hoisted in the presence of the Mayor, Commissioner, Corporators and officials.#HarGharTiranga #IndependenceDay #IndependenceDay2026 #ProudToBeIndian #Thane pic.twitter.com/AMmvY5TkYw — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 15, 2026

Honouring Frontline Sanitation Workers

To recognise the dedication of frontline workers keeping the city clean, 10 representative sanitation workers were conferred the Best Worker Award for their exceptional service.

Honoured Sanitation Workers

● Pravin Shriram Banote

● Deepak Laxman Kondule

● Lagun Krishna Nadar

● Ashok Dhodimba Patil

● Deepali Ashok Khajekar

● Shalubai Govind Dhotre

● Atmaram Babu Patil

● Sonal Sunil Patil

● Anil Tulshiram Kadam

● Madhuri Dhanawade & Sunita Dudham

"The civic body aims to honour the vital contributions of sanitation staff who work relentlessly to keep Thane clean as the city rapidly evolves," stated Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao while greeting citizens alongside Mayor Sharmila Pimpale-Kolkar.

Tributes To National Icons

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, dignitaries gathered at the late Narendra Ballal Auditorium inside the TMC headquarters to pay floral tributes to portraits of national leaders. Flowers were also offered at various public statues of eminent personalities across the city.

Also Watch:

Key Dignitaries In Attendance

Civic Leaders: Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, Leader of Opposition Ashraf alias Shanu Pathan.

Prabhag Samiti Chairs: Minal Sankhe (Naupada-Kopri), Narayan Pawar (Uthalsar), Nirmala Kanse (Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar), and Jayshree David (Vartaknagar).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/