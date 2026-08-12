Independence Day 2026: Navi Mumbai BJP Organises Grand Tricolour Rally In Vashi | VIDEO

BJP leaders, workers and citizens participate in a grand Tricolour rally in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, ahead of Independence Day 2026 celebrations | X - @isandeepgnaik

Navi Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Navi Mumbai district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a grand Tricolour rally on Wednesday ahead of Independence Day, with patriotic slogans such as “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” reverberating across the city.

The rally began at the Blue Diamond Hotel junction and concluded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi. A large number of BJP workers, youth and citizens participated in the event, carrying the national flag and raising slogans celebrating the country’s unity and sovereignty.

Former MP Dr Sanjeev Naik, former MLA Sandeep Naik, Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, BJP Navi Mumbai district president Dr Rajesh Patil and standing committee chairman Ashok Patil were among those who participated, along with elected representatives, office-bearers and party workers.

ब्ल्यू डायमंड हॉटेल, वाशी ते छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज चौकापर्यंत आयोजित "भव्य तिरंगा रॅली" मध्ये सहभागी होताना मनात एक वेगळीच ऊर्जा आणि देशभक्तीची भावना निर्माण झाली. हातात तिरंगा घेऊन देशाच्या एकता आणि अखंडतेचा जयघोष करत असताना आपण एका मोठ्या राष्ट्रभावनेचा भाग आहोत, याचा मनापासून… pic.twitter.com/yWcNDadVVq — Sandeep Naik (@isandeepgnaik) August 12, 2026

Rally Organised Ahead Of Independence Day

The rally was organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and to promote the values of national unity, sovereignty, integrity and development. The event was held under the leadership of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, with Mayor Sujata Patil presiding over it.

Speaking at the rally, former MP Sanjeev Naik urged citizens to work collectively towards the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) by 2047. He called for people to rise above caste, religion, sect and regional identities and unite in the larger interest of the nation.

“India’s youth power is the nation’s power. The large participation of young people in this Tricolour rally is encouraging. The youth are the country’s real strength,” Naik said.

He also appealed to citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes on August 15 and celebrate Independence Day with a sense of patriotism and national pride.

Leaders Stress National Unity

Mayor Sujata Patil extended Independence Day greetings to citizens and said the rally had been organised following the Prime Minister’s appeal and under the guidance of Ganesh Naik.

“The Tricolour is not merely three colours. It represents the strength, power, peace and progress of the nation,” Patil said.

She added that when citizens hold the Tricolour, they identify themselves first and foremost as Indians, irrespective of their caste, religion or sect.

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“Such Tricolour rallies are necessary to nurture a sense of patriotism in the minds of citizens and strengthen national unity,” she said.

The rally concluded with participants reiterating the message of patriotism, national integration and the vision of a developed India, while paying tribute to the national flag ahead of Independence Day.

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