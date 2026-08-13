Independence Day 2026: Mumbai To Mark 80 Years Of Freedom With Patriotic Events, Rallies And Cultural Programmes

Mumbai institutions and civic bodies have planned patriotic film screenings, tributes to fallen soldiers, a student human chain and cultural events as part of the city’s 80th Independence Day celebrations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Mumbai is gearing up for grand celebrations to mark India’s 80th Independence Day on August 15, with a packed calendar of film festivals, cultural programmes, tributes to martyrs, cycle rallies, human chains, workshops and philanthropic initiatives from August 14 through the following weekend.

The National Film Development Corporation-National Museum of Indian Cinema (NFDC-NMIC), in association with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, will organise the three-day Har Ghar Tiranga: The Patriotic Film Festival 2026 from August 14 to 16 at Audi-2, NMIC, NFDC-FD Complex, Peddar Road.

The festival will showcase patriotic films, classics and documentaries celebrating India’s journey and its heroes. The festival will be inaugurated on August 14 at 4 pm. Entry is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

On August 18, NMIC will screen the Oscar-nominated Lagaan (2001) at 4 pm. The screening will be held at Audi-2, with entry included in the museum ticket.

Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

The Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, in association with the South Indian Education Society (SIES) and the Indian Army, will honour the families of 80 fallen defence personnel at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium, King’s Circle, on August 15.

Lt Gen D.S. Kushwah, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, will felicitate the families. The 80 fallen personnel include 76 Army personnel from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, and four members of the Indian Navy. Each family will receive Rs 2 lakh, a memento and utility items worth around Rs 50,000.

“Over the years, the Sabha has been celebrating both national days in honour of the Armed Forces. While Independence Day is dedicated to fallen soldiers, Republic Day is dedicated to wounded warriors,” said Sabha president V. Shankar. Over the past decade, the Sabha has felicitated 235 wounded warriors and 154 martyrs.

The Sabha will also confer the Sri Shanmukhananda Shaurya Ratna Award on Parshotam Kumar for his bravery during an encounter with terrorists in Kalakote. It has also established a finishing school for Agniveer aspirants in Apshinge village, Satara district, at a cost of around Rs 1 crore and donated Rs 10 lakh each to the Army’s Paraplegic Unit and Artificial Limb Centre in Pune.

Human Chain Across Mumbai

SIES institutions will mark Independence Day with a 5.55-km human chain involving around 4,300 students. The chain will run from SIES High School, Matunga, through Sion and culminate at King’s Circle. Students will carry placards promoting unity, diversity, secularism and gender equality.

A Prabhat Pheri featuring students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, musicians, the SIES school band, Lezim performers, cyclists and motorcyclists will form part of the celebrations. Three thematic floats will highlight democracy, India’s achievements in space and technology, and SIES’ educational legacy.

IIT Bombay To Hold Ceremony

IIT Bombay will also hold an Independence Day programme in front of the Institute Arch (VMCC), facing the Nandan Nilekani Main Building, on August 15. Distinguished alumnus Suhas Mehta (BTech, Civil Engineering, 1983) will be the chief guest.

Meanwhile, key landmarks, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, will be illuminated in the national colours. Government offices, housing societies and community groups have also planned celebrations, while the BMC will conduct ward-level programmes on August 15.

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The Centre’s third phase of the 150 Years of Vande Mataram commemoration, being held alongside Har Ghar Tiranga, will also feature mass singing and other public activities.

Islam Gymkhana will celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at its Marine Drive premises on August 15. The ceremony will be held at 11am. President Yusuf Abrahani, office-bearers, trustees and members of the managing committee will attend the programme.

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