Independence Day 2026: 15 Navi Mumbai Police Personnel Selected For Prestigious Service Medals

Navi Mumbai Police personnel were recognised with prestigious service medals for their distinguished service | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 15, 2026: As Maharashtra celebrated its 80th Independence Day, 15 officers and personnel from the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate were selected for prestigious service medals in recognition of their long, meritorious and unblemished service.

The medals were announced by Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date. Fourteen of the awardees were felicitated by Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe during the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the Police Commissionerate on Friday.

Commissioner Bharambe himself has been selected for the Ati-Utkrusht Seva Medal. He will be felicitated by the Director General of Police at a special ceremony.

Officials Honoured For Service

Speaking during the felicitation, Bharambe said, “This honour is a recognition of the discipline, integrity, dedication to duty and tireless efforts of Navi Mumbai Police personnel towards ensuring the safety of citizens.” He congratulated all the medal recipients and their families and wished them success in their future service.

Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pramod Shewale were also specially honoured for their long and distinguished service.

Recipients Of Ati-Utkrusht Seva Medal

Among those selected for the Ati-Utkrusht Seva Medal are Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Pramod Shewale, ACP Shaileshkumar Laxminarayan Anchalwar, Police Inspector Pramod Bhaskarrao Tordmal, PSI Ambadas Raghunath Kamble, ASI Sunil Raghunath Nalawade, Police Head Constables Vinod Bhujang Navale, Vikas Prabhakar Salvi and Shivling Pandurang Thigale.

Police Naik Abhay Atmaram Sangle, ASI Sameer Suresh Patil and Woman Police Head Constable Archana Jitendra Mhatre have been selected for the Utkrusht Seva Medal.

Senior Police Inspector and Reader to the Police Commissioner Prithviraj Ajitsingh Ghorpade and PSI Tukaram Suresh Nangre of the Quick Response Team have been selected for the C-60 Service Medal.

Focus On Technology And Safety

Over the past four years, Navi Mumbai Police has undertaken several technological and community-oriented initiatives under Bharambe's leadership.

Special emphasis has been placed on women's safety, cyber security and action against narcotics. The initiatives have contributed to strengthening the city's security infrastructure.

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Meanwhile, CIDCO Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde has also been selected for the Ati-Utkrusht Seva Medal. DCP (Dial 112) Prashant Mohite and SRPF Commandant Sanjay Jadhav have been selected for the Utkrusht Seva Medal. They will also be felicitated at a special ceremony.

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