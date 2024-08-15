Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse Events

SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Teeming with patriotism, schools, cultural organisations, religious shrines and community groups have announced several programmes to mark the 78th Independence Day.

About Events Carried Out By Schools, Cultural Organizations, Religious Shrines & Community Groups

Udaan Welfare Association in Thane, which runs the Saksham Community Centre which provides medical facilities for underprivileged families and educational help for children, has organised 'Azadi ka Jashn' today. Dr Anil Luniya, a senior consultant physician who runs the facility located in the Brahmand area, said they have trained the kids to play African drums and act in plays.

Vijay Gohil

Vijay Gohil

Read Also Madhya Pardesh: 177 Prisoners To Be Released On Independence Day

“We have events on every Republic and Independence Day. The drama and songs will recount the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters,” said Dr Luniya.

The Sufi Islamic Board has planned a drawing competition on the theme of Independence at madrassas in 12 cities. The organisation has asked the Sufi fraternity to hoist the national flag at their Aastanas, khanqahs or dargahs, and homes. Similarly, the Association of Muslim Professionals will mark the day with online lectures on 'Hum Banenge Hind ki Nayi Pehchan' between August 14 and 30 across schools.

Sindhis, who had to leave their homeland Sindhi which went to Pakistan, commemorated August 14 as 'Sindh Remembrance Day' to remember the loss of their motherland. The community remembered the 243 Sindhi 'sapoots', including revolutionary Hemu Kalani, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

SALMAN ANSARI

The government has invited every citizen to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the tricolour at homes, workplaces, religious shrines and offices. People have been asked to hoist the flag, click a selfie with the banner and download the photo on a special online portal between August 9 and 15. Participants get a certificate of appreciation.

Nearly 16 million people had downloaded their photos by 6 pm on Wednesday. Haji Ali Dargah and the Pir Makhdum Sahib Charitable Trust which is associated with the Mahim Dargah, have appealed to the community devotees to participate in the campaign.