 Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse Events
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndependence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse Events

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse Events

The government has invited every citizen to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the tricolour at homes, workplaces, religious shrines and offices. People have been asked to hoist the flag, click a selfie with the banner and download the photo on a special online portal between August 9 and 15. Participants get a certificate of appreciation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Teeming with patriotism, schools, cultural organisations, religious shrines and community groups have announced several programmes to mark the 78th Independence Day.

About Events Carried Out By Schools, Cultural Organizations, Religious Shrines & Community Groups

FPJ Shorts
Indian Gaming Products Should Make Mark Worldwide: PM Modi's Call From Red Fort
Indian Gaming Products Should Make Mark Worldwide: PM Modi's Call From Red Fort
From ₹3.30 To ₹83.94: The Indian Rupee’s Evolution From Independence Day 1947 To 2024
From ₹3.30 To ₹83.94: The Indian Rupee’s Evolution From Independence Day 1947 To 2024
National Flag Not Hoisted At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Wife Sunita Slams Modi Govt Of 'Dictatorship'
National Flag Not Hoisted At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Wife Sunita Slams Modi Govt Of 'Dictatorship'
Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)
Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)

Udaan Welfare Association in Thane, which runs the Saksham Community Centre which provides medical facilities for underprivileged families and educational help for children, has organised 'Azadi ka Jashn' today. Dr Anil Luniya, a senior consultant physician who runs the facility located in the Brahmand area, said they have trained the kids to play African drums and act in plays.

Vijay Gohil

Vijay Gohil

Read Also
Madhya Pardesh: 177 Prisoners To Be Released On Independence Day
article-image

“We have events on every Republic and Independence Day. The drama and songs will recount the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters,” said Dr Luniya.

The Sufi Islamic Board has planned a drawing competition on the theme of Independence at madrassas in 12 cities. The organisation has asked the Sufi fraternity to hoist the national flag at their Aastanas, khanqahs or dargahs, and homes. Similarly, the Association of Muslim Professionals will mark the day with online lectures on 'Hum Banenge Hind ki Nayi Pehchan' between August 14 and 30 across schools.

Sindhis, who had to leave their homeland Sindhi which went to Pakistan, commemorated August 14 as 'Sindh Remembrance Day' to remember the loss of their motherland. The community remembered the 243 Sindhi 'sapoots', including revolutionary Hemu Kalani, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

SALMAN ANSARI

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Sports Multicoloured Rajasthani Leheriya Print Turban For...
article-image

The government has invited every citizen to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the tricolour at homes, workplaces, religious shrines and offices. People have been asked to hoist the flag, click a selfie with the banner and download the photo on a special online portal between August 9 and 15. Participants get a certificate of appreciation.

Nearly 16 million people had downloaded their photos by 6 pm on Wednesday. Haji Ali Dargah and the Pir Makhdum Sahib Charitable Trust which is associated with the Mahim Dargah, have appealed to the community devotees to participate in the campaign.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Schools, Cultural Groups, & Communities Embrace I-Day With Diverse...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clash Over Stalled Files, Fueling Political...

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...