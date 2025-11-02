 IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium
After the India vs. South Africa Women’s World Cup match, fans will head home. The nearest railway station is Nerul, accessible via the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. Regular local trains connect to Panvel, Vashi, and CSMT Mumbai.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium | X

Navi Mumbai: As the excitement fades and the floodlights dim after the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, thousands of fans will be heading home. Here’s a quick and easy travel guide to help you navigate the rush safely and comfortably.

Getting to the nearest railway station
The closest railway stop is Nerul Station, located on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. From here, regular local trains connect you to Panvel, Vashi, and CST Mumbai, making it one of the most convenient ways to travel after the match. The stadium is about 2–3 km away, so fans can either take a 10–15 minute walk or a quick auto ride to reach the station.

Bus routes and public transport
If you’d rather hop on a bus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) runs frequent services between Nerul Station and DY Patil Stadium. The journey takes about 10–17 minutes, with tickets priced between ₹11 and ₹16. Bus numbers 105, 24AC, 31, 50, 55AC, and C-505 stop near the stadium’s main gate, ensuring easy connectivity before and after the game.

Travel tips for a smoother exit
To beat the post-match rush, head toward the exit as soon as the final whistle blows. Keep your train pass or ticket handy, and if you’re connecting to Mumbai’s Western Line, plan your changeover at Kurla or Vashi in advance. Those opting for buses should carry exact change or UPI ready for faster boarding.

Avoid taking unofficial routes or unregistered vehicles late at night. Instead, stick to the main station and official bus stands. With a little planning, your trip home after the big match can be just as smooth as the game itself.

