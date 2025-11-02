India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai: How To Reach DY Patil Stadium By Car Or Train From Dadar, Kurla, Nerul For The Big Match |

Navi Mumbai, Nov 1: With just hours left for the much-awaited India versus South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, cricket fever is at its peak. Thousands of fans are expected to make their way to the venue, eager to witness a historic contest. As excitement builds, planning your journey wisely can make all the difference. Whether you are arriving from Mumbai, Thane, or flying in from another city, here are the best travel routes and options to reach the stadium smoothly.

By Road: Cabs, Cars, and Autos

If you are travelling by road, set your GPS to DY Patil Stadium, Sector 7, Nerul. Expect slow-moving traffic near the venue as match time approaches. Parking is limited, so commuters are urged to rely on public transport, carpooling, or app-based ride services. Reaching early is advisable to avoid last-minute congestion around the stadium complex. For those staying nearby, walking or cycling could be a convenient and eco-friendly alternative.

By Air: From Airport to Stadium

Outstation visitors landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport can head to DY Patil Stadium directly by cab — the journey takes around 60 to 90 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. For a more budget-friendly option, take the Metro from the airport to Ghatkopar, switch to a local train heading toward Kurla, and then hop on the Harbour Line to Nerul Station, which is the nearest railway stop to the venue. International travellers are advised to pre-book airport taxis to avoid delays.

By Local Train: The Smartest Route

Mumbai’s suburban rail network remains the most efficient way to reach the final. Fans from the Western Line, Churchgate, Bandra, Andheri, or Borivali, can travel to Dadar or Wadala Road and change for a Harbour Line train toward Panvel. Those coming from the Central Line, CST, Ghatkopar, or Thane, can switch at Kurla or Wadala Road. Passengers already on the Harbour Line from Vashi, Belapur, or Panvel can take a direct train to Nerul, followed by a short auto ride or a 20-minute walk to the stadium. It is advisable to avoid peak hours and carry water and light snacks during the commute.

By Bus: Smooth, Budget-Friendly Option

Both BEST and NMMT operate frequent services from across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to Nerul Depot and DY Patil University stop. Fans can check live schedules through official transport apps for real-time route updates. Buses may take slightly longer due to traffic but are among the most reliable options for those travelling in groups.

With a packed crowd expected and limited parking near the venue, organisers recommend using public transport wherever possible. Plan your route, travel early, and soak in the electric atmosphere as India and South Africa battle for Women’s World Cup glory in what promises to be an unforgettable finale.