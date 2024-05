Income Tax seize ₹26 crore cash after raids against Nashik-based jewellers; massive recovery made | ANI

Nashik: The Income Tax Department has launched searches on Maharashtra's Nashik-based Surana Jewellers in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by its proprietor.

According to IT department officials, about Rs 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted "wealth" worth Rs 90 crore have been seized during the searches.

#WATCH | The Income Tax Department launched a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik, in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor. About Rs 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth Rs 90 crore have been seized in raids carried out by the Income… pic.twitter.com/lnv9wAGi3N — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Further details on these searches are awaited.