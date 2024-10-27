'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media, condemning his handling of the railway sector after a stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus injured nine people on Sunday morning. Thackeray expressed his disapproval by saying, "Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is."

The bjp has made Ashwini Vaishnav ji, a prabhari for bjp Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 27, 2024

He further commented on the BJP’s decision to appoint Vaishnaw as an election in-charge for Maharashtra, noting that railway incidents and accidents seem to occur on a near-weekly basis, a pattern he attributes to a lack of capable leadership in the ministry. "Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers," said Thackeray.

9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus

The stampede occurred around 5:56 a.m. on Platform No. 1 at Bandra Terminus as a large crowd gathered to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, scheduled to depart at 5:10 a.m. The crowded platform led to panic, resulting in a rush that escalated into a stampede, leaving several passengers injured. Medical Officer Dr. Ritesh from Bandra Bhaba Hospital later confirmed that nine individuals were admitted for treatment following the incident.

#Mumbai: Nine Injured In Early Morning Stampede At Platform 1 Of Bandra Terminus Due To Sudden Rush Of Passengers



Credit: Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) #Bandra #MumbaiNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/s34sSUaNLj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 27, 2024

Details On The Injured

Among those reported to be in stable condition were Shabbir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), and Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25). However, two others, Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), remain in critical condition and are receiving close medical attention.

Preliminary reports suggest that the overcrowding on the platform led to the panic as passengers scrambled to board the already crowded train. In response, railway authorities have introduced additional crowd control measures to ensure passenger safety and prevent such incidents. Efforts are also underway to investigate the incident thoroughly, with the intention of implementing further preventive strategies.