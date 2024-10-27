 'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured

'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured

Aaditya Thackeray commented on the BJP’s decision to appoint Ashwini Vaishnaw as an election in-charge for Maharashtra, noting that railway incidents and accidents seem to occur on a near-weekly basis, a pattern he attributes to a lack of capable leadership in the ministry.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media, condemning his handling of the railway sector after a stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus injured nine people on Sunday morning. Thackeray expressed his disapproval by saying, "Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is."

He further commented on the BJP’s decision to appoint Vaishnaw as an election in-charge for Maharashtra, noting that railway incidents and accidents seem to occur on a near-weekly basis, a pattern he attributes to a lack of capable leadership in the ministry. "Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers," said Thackeray.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 Critical Among 9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Large Crowd Gathers To Board...
article-image

9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus

The stampede occurred around 5:56 a.m. on Platform No. 1 at Bandra Terminus as a large crowd gathered to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, scheduled to depart at 5:10 a.m. The crowded platform led to panic, resulting in a rush that escalated into a stampede, leaving several passengers injured. Medical Officer Dr. Ritesh from Bandra Bhaba Hospital later confirmed that nine individuals were admitted for treatment following the incident.

FPJ Shorts
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week

Details On The Injured

Among those reported to be in stable condition were Shabbir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), and Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25). However, two others, Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), remain in critical condition and are receiving close medical attention.

Preliminary reports suggest that the overcrowding on the platform led to the panic as passengers scrambled to board the already crowded train. In response, railway authorities have introduced additional crowd control measures to ensure passenger safety and prevent such incidents. Efforts are also underway to investigate the incident thoroughly, with the intention of implementing further preventive strategies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's...

'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's...

Kunal Kapoor On Prithvi Theatre Festival 2024: ‘It Is A Legacy We Have Inherited And Want To Keep...

Kunal Kapoor On Prithvi Theatre Festival 2024: ‘It Is A Legacy We Have Inherited And Want To Keep...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over...

Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis

Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps...