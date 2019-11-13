'In right direction', says Uddhav after meeting Cong leaders

Mumbai: A day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Manikrao Thakare for a possible alliance at a suburban hotel on Wednesday.

Hinting at a Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, Thackeray informed that talks over government formation are progressing in the "right direction".

"Talks are on between the parties and everything is headed in the right direction. Soon, a joint announcement will be made," said Thackeray after the meeting.

Sena MP Vinayak Raut, who was also in the meeting, said senior leaders will soon give out an update at an appropriate time.

However, Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat stated that the meeting was a "courtesy call" which highlighted the positive approach by both sides.

Following Wednesday's meeting, Uddhav noticeably flaunted a positive body language which was absent in him for the past couple of weeks.

Party insiders said the parites discussed the modalities of the "Common Minimum Programme" (CMP) and the basic principles based on which the new government would be formed. The politicians also touched upon Sena's Hindutva ideology, which primarily distinguishes paty from both Congress and NCP. The leaders also discussed the ongoing agrarian issues, caused due to the unseasonal rains.

On Tuesday late night, Thackeray met Congress leader Ahmed Patel at a city hotel. Patel flew down from New Delhi

following orders of the party high command to mediate the talks between Congress-NCP and Sena on forming a probable coalition.

In the meanwhile, Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Raut was admitted after complaining of chest pain.

Speaking to the media, Raut reaffirmed that the next Chief Minister of the state will be from Sena.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Raut wrote "Agneepath Agneepath Agneepath" — clearly stating Sena is facing a time of trials.