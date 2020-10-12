Mumbai

Updated on

In pictures: Power failure brings Mumbai to a halt

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Medical shop employee using emergency light during the power failure in Mumbai, Monday, Oct 12, 2020.
Bhushan Koyande

A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday because of the grid failure.

The power supply, however, is getting restored in a phased manner. While the restoration was completed on war footing to resume power, nearly 20 lakh of the total 2.50 crore consumers of MahaVitaran are affected due to grid failure.

Here are some visuals from the maximum city on Monday:

Local train stranded at Mumbai central station due to electric supply stop for main Supplier of Mumbai electric transformer, in Mumbai on Monday, Oct 12, 2020.
Bhushan Koyande
Crowd at bus stop after Power supply system halted local trains in Mumbai.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai: Medical shop employee using emergency light during the power failure in Mumbai, Monday, Oct 12, 2020.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai: Members of Doctor's team arrange alternative OPD outside Babu Jagjivanram Hospital at Mumbai central due to power failure on Monday.
Bhushan Koyande
Visuals from Borivali local station.
Bhushan Koyande
Crowd gathered at Borivali railway station.
Bhushan Koyande
A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday because of the grid failure.
Bhushan Koyande

