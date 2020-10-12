In pictures: Power failure brings Mumbai to a halt

A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday because of the grid failure.

The power supply, however, is getting restored in a phased manner. While the restoration was completed on war footing to resume power, nearly 20 lakh of the total 2.50 crore consumers of MahaVitaran are affected due to grid failure.

Here are some visuals from the maximum city on Monday: