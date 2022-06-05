In Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday | FPJ Photo

On Sunday, cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The event was organised by Mumbai police.

"Cycle Chala City Bacha envisions to make CYCLING the preferred mode for commute & a way of life across all the 24 wards of Mumbai. Our Vision is to make Mumbai the Cycling Capital of India by 2030. While moving towards making cycling-friendly wards, each ward has its own diversity of opportunities and challenges," says the campaigns website.

While a number of initiatives have been rolled out in the city, Mumbai still lacks dedicated cycling infrastructure, which makes it safer to cycle on roads.

‘Cycle Chala, City Bacha’ is also demanding a cycling network and cycle docks at 600 locations in the city. Their campaign aims to make Mumbai the bicycle capital of India by 2030.

