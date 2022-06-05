e-Paper Get App

In Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

‘Cycle Chala, City Bacha’ is also demanding a cycling network and cycle docks at 600 locations in the city. Their campaign aims to make Mumbai the bicycle capital of India by 2030

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday | FPJ Photo

On Sunday, cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The event was organised by Mumbai police.

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday | FPJ Photo

"Cycle Chala City Bacha envisions to make CYCLING the preferred mode for commute & a way of life across all the 24 wards of Mumbai. Our Vision is to make Mumbai the Cycling Capital of India by 2030. While moving towards making cycling-friendly wards, each ward has its own diversity of opportunities and challenges," says the campaigns website.

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday | FPJ Photo

While a number of initiatives have been rolled out in the city, Mumbai still lacks dedicated cycling infrastructure, which makes it safer to cycle on roads.

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday

Cyclists from various parts of Mumbai participated in a 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday | FPJ Photo

‘Cycle Chala, City Bacha’ is also demanding a cycling network and cycle docks at 600 locations in the city. Their campaign aims to make Mumbai the bicycle capital of India by 2030.

Read Also
World Bicycle Day: Rare facts about cycling that you must know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiIn Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

RECENT STORIES

In Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

In Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

In a primary, RBI considers using images of Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam on Indian currency

In a primary, RBI considers using images of Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam on Indian currency

BJP says it 'respects all religions', days after spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet...

BJP says it 'respects all religions', days after spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet...

'He kissed my lips, unhooked his trousers': Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by family...

'He kissed my lips, unhooked his trousers': Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by family...

Four nabbed with tiger hide, claws

Four nabbed with tiger hide, claws