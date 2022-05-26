In Pics: Over 334 huts, illegal construction demolished by Vashi ward office

Photo: File Image

A total of 334 unauthorized huts were demolished by the Vashi ward from a vacant land reserved for the park from Kerala Bhavan to Vashi Highway under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The huts were demolished with the help of 11 laborers and one JCB machine.

In addition, the unauthorized construction at houses number 767 and 765 at plot number 201 in Vashi gain were also demolished.

The construction of the building was reportedly going on without any official permission from NMMC.

A notice under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 was issued by the Vashi ward office against the unauthorized construction but they still continued with the unauthorized construction.

The demolition of this unauthorized construction was carried out by the Vashi ward Office with the help of 11 laborers, 2 gas cutters, 3 hammers, and 4 cubes.

