In Pics: Maharashtra chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava visits Navi Mumbai, appreciates work done by NMMC

Manukumar Srivastava, the chief secretary of Maharashtra, visited Navi Mumbai city today and appreciated the beautification work done by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). He said, "as soon as we enter the city of Navi Mumbai, we can see the difference, especially the cleanliness."

After inspecting various projects in Navi Mumbai, Chief Secretary Srivastava met with officials at the NMMC headquarters. Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar gave information about the specific works of NMMC and the civic body's upcoming projects.

Advertisement

Later, Srivastava also visited the newly developed Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli and praised the libraries and museums.

Observing the Zero Waste Model at Advali Bhutawali village, Srivastava said that the concept of waste disposal at the site of construction is highly exemplary, adding that it not only saves the municipal waste transportation cost but also provides employment to women and contributes to the education of their children.

Advertisement

While inspecting the Miyawaki Urban Forest Project at Koparkhairane, he lauded the Corporation's innovative concept of converting the former dumping ground into an urban forest.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the Municipal Corporation for the conservation of the urban environment and the creation of a conducive environment for biodiversity through the implementation of the Miyavaki Project, a fast-growing tree in a short span of time.

He also expressed satisfaction over the concept of making the project available through a CSR fund through Green Yatra at no cost to the corporation.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:07 PM IST