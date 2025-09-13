 IN PICS: Heavy Traffic On Lower Parel Bridge After Elphinstone Bridge Closure In Mumbai
Traffic came to a standstill at Lower Parel Bridge after the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge on Saturday. The diversion has caused heavy congestion on alternate routes in Mumbai.

Saturday, September 13, 2025
article-image
Mumbai: Heavy traffic was witnessed on the Lower Parel bridge following the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai on Saturday. Visuals from the scene show long queues of vehicles stuck bumper-to-bumper, with traffic police deployed to manage the congestion. The closure of the Elphinstone Bridge has led to increased pressure on alternate routes, particularly at the Lower Parel junction.

The long-awaited demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge near Prabhadevi railway station began in the early hours of Saturday, bringing with it heavy police presence, traffic diversions, and bus route changes. The bridge, a key link between the eastern and western parts of Parel and Prabhadevi, was closed to traffic at midnight before demolition crews arrived with heavy machinery.

Viral visuals from the site showed a JCB machine at the Parel signal end digging up the road, marking the start of the dismantling process. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is conducting the demolition to pave the way for a new Elphinstone flyover and the Sewri–Worli elevated connector flyover, a project aimed at improving east–west connectivity in central Mumbai.

Mumbai’s First Double-Decker Railway Bridge to Be Built at Elphinstone by MahaRail

Following the official closure of the Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) on September 12, 2025, a major infrastructure overhaul has begun, set to transform central Mumbai’s connectivity. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) has been assigned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct a Double-Decker Road Over Bridge at Elphinstone Road/Prabhadevi.

This redevelopment marks a significant step in improving infrastructure in one of the city’s busiest corridors. The upcoming Double-Decker ROB aims to reduce traffic congestion, enhance vehicular flow, and contribute to the broader modernisation of Mumbai’s urban transport network.

The Elphinstone ROB, located in Prabhadevi, was constructed during the British era and has served Mumbai’s transportation system for over 112 years. Built to provide connectivity across both the Western and Central Railway lines, it played a crucial role in enabling daily east–west movement for thousands of vehicles and pedestrians.

