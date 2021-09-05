In photos: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Sunday. Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.17 mm, 20.86 mm and 28.08 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.13 metres is expected at 1113 hrs and another high tide of 3.66 metres is expected at 2307 hrs in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.57 metres is likely to occur at 1710hrs today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, Delhi waked up to clear skies on Sunday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day with the sky to remain partially cloudy for most of the day.

Maximum temperature for the day is predicted to rise up to 34 degree Celsius, said the IMD.

Delhi may see light to moderate rain spells from Monday to Wednesday, IMD has predicted.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius. The relative humidity on Saturday was recorded at 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 138 at Anand Vihar at 9 a.m.

The main pollutant was PM10 due to high concentration of dust in the air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:22 PM IST