In Photos: Ashadi Ekadashi Celebrations Take Over Mumbai’s Churchgate Station As Devotees, Police & Commuters Join Rituals

Ashadi Ekadashi Celebrations at Churchgate Station | FPJ Journalist Murtuza Iqbal

Mumbai's Churchgate railway station came alive with festive zeal as members of the Ashadi Ekadashi Utsav Mandal celebrated the occasion by performing traditional phugadi and other rituals. The vibrant celebrations transformed the station into a spiritually uplifting space, filling the atmosphere with devotion and joy across the station on Saturday morning, with police officials and travellers also joining the celebrations.

The captured visuals show devotees immersed in sacred rituals and traditional performances, reflecting the spirit of the festival. While, the station was adorned with decorative lights, creating a warm and festive ambience, adding to the devotional atmosphere.

Devotees, commuters, and even police personnel were seen participating in the traditional phugadi dance, joining the celebrations with enthusiasm. The shared festivities created a joyful and devotional atmosphere, bringing people together in the spirit of Ashadi Ekadashi at the satation.

Moreover, the devotees were seen performing kirtan, while others enthusiastically joining in, creating an atmosphere filled with devotion, unity, and festive zeal.

Meanwhile, Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha (June–July), according to the Hindu lunar calendar. According to Hindu mythology, Ashadi Ekadashi marks the beginning of the auspicious Chaturmas period, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to enter a state of sleep.

Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and perform special rituals, believing that doing so invokes the blessings of Lord Vishnu and brings prosperity, protection, and spiritual well-being. As the day holds great spiritual importance for Hindus and is mostly celebrated across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.