In just 15 days over 50,000 house sale conveyances recorded in Maha

Mumbai: In just 15 days in August, over 50,000 house sale conveyance recorded in Maharashtra. According to the data with the department of registration & stamps, government of Maharashtra, through these house sales about Rs 695.13 crore revenue generated as stamp duty fees. Similarly, in Mumbai over 2,994 houses were sold out from which Rs 183.53 crore revenue generated.

Reportedly, in July 9,037 houses had been sold out in city despite the Covid-19 challenges and surge in cases during the second wave. The July sales reported a record 10-year high in property registrations. As per the Knight Frank real estate consultancy report, the sequential growth was 15 per cent over June 2021 and up 239 per cent on annual basis in comparison to 2,662 units in July 2020.

Shishir Baijal Chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India was quoted saying that as the economy revives and the lockdown restrictions ease further, with the increase in pace of vaccinations, we expect this momentum to sustain provided we avoid third wave. The fact the new registrations for the month of July has also shown an encourage increase over last few months also bears testimony to the fact that demand for new homes remains intact."

Currently the Maharashtra government charges 5 percent stamp duty on property purchase. A one percent concessions offered to women buyers declared by the Mahavikas Aghadi government on women's day 2020.

ALSO READ Mumbai: MHADA gets green signal to sign new houses sale agreement with tenants of BDD chawl

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 02:22 AM IST