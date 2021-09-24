In 1 yr, NCB freezes Rs 11.6cr assets in drug-related cases

In the last one year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has freezed a total property of Rs 11.62 crore in drug-related cases. According to statistics, cases registered by the NCB between January and September, this year, have doubled as compared to last year. The total value of drugs seized by the agency is pegged at over Rs 300 crore, sources said. The agency also said that more locals are providing information to the agency, which is a good sign.

Last year, the NCB had registered 46 cases and had arrested 111 persons, including 11 foreign nationals. Some of the major drugs seized in 2020 were 1.065 kg cocaine, 15 kg charas, 29.86 kg ganja, 3.261 kg amphetamine, 49.5 kg pseudoephedrine, 2,909 tablets of alprazolam, 2,880 tablets of diazepam, 20,235 tablets of zolpidem and 110 tablets of morphine.

Till September 23, the agency registered 99 cases and arrested 194, including 32 foreign nationals. Some of the major drugs seized by the NCB were 101.5 kg codeine, 41 kg charas, 318 kg ganja, 14 kg mephedrone, 8 kg heroine, 10.5 kg ephedrine, 4.5 kg tramadol, 4.5 kg methamphetamine, 21 gms LSD and 70 gms ecstasy.

“We had registered a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in September last year and since then till date we have arrested nearly 300 persons in different drug related cases. We have a strong robust team and informants have trust on the NCB officers that their identity will never get revealed. More and more local people are providing us information which is a welcome trend. We have done around four to five cases related to dark net and have also unearthed new kinds of drugs such as pot-brownies this year,” said zonal director of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:42 AM IST