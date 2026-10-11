‘Imran Khan should be deported immediately’: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya urges police to probe actor’s participation in CJP protest

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (left) and actor Imran Khan (right), | Facebook, Wikimedia Commons

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya on Saturday urged the Mumbai Police to investigate actor Imran Khan’s participation in a protest in the city against the Election Commission.

Khan was on Saturday detained along with several other protesters from the August Kranti Maidan, and was released later. He had posted a photograph of himself in a police van with the caption: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

The actor was later booked, along with several others, by the Mumbai Police on charges of disobeying the orders of a public servant and taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Somaiya on Saturday wrote a letter to Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma questioning whether Khan, as a “foreign citizen”, could be allowed to take part in such an agitation, when it had not been given police permission. Khan reportedly holds a United States passport

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Somaiya calls for Khan's deportation

The BJP leader, in a subsequent post on X, demanded that Khan “should be deported immediately”.



The protests in Mumbai were held in solidarity with the agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi. The protesters have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities, vote manipulation and a lack of transparency in the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

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