'Implement President's rule in Maharashtra': Narayan Rane cites MVA Govt's 'failure' to control COVID-19 pandemic

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Rane said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has failed miserably and that the increasing COVID-19 cases can be seen everyday.
ANI quoted Rane as saying, "There has to be a President's Rule in the state. If the government cannot saves the lives of people and has failed miserably than why not President's Rule in the state?" He also demanded from the Governor that all Municipal Corporation and state-run hospitals should be overtaken by the Army.
The BJP MP also took to Twitter after his meeting with the Governor. He tweeted in Marathi, "Implement President's rule in Maharashtra. Thackeray government cannot handle the corona crisis, they do not have the capacity. The government has failed to deal with the Corona, so I've demanded the Governor to impose the President's rule."
For the uninitiated, Rane has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1999 and had parted ways with Shiv Sena in 2005. He later joined the Congress party and was appointed the Minister for Industries. In 2017, he launched his own party Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha and later declared support to the BJP.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has 50,231 COVID-19 cases - the most for any state in the country. 14,600 patients have been discharged while 1,635 casualties have been reported so far.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)