'Implement President's rule in Maharashtra': Narayan Rane cites MVA Govt's 'failure' to control COVID-19 pandemic

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Rane said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has failed miserably and that the increasing COVID-19 cases can be seen everyday.

ANI quoted Rane as saying, "There has to be a President's Rule in the state. If the government cannot saves the lives of people and has failed miserably than why not President's Rule in the state?" He also demanded from the Governor that all Municipal Corporation and state-run hospitals should be overtaken by the Army.